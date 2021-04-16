Supervisor â€“ Cheese Packing (EE) at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ a Supervisor (Cheese Packing) (EE).
Responsibilities:
- The successful candidate will co-ordinate the packing of bulk cheese into pre-packs (vacuum packs, grated, bulk) through a team consisting of operators and general workers.
- The Supervisor will ensure that productivity, GMP’s, Safety and quality within his/her team, meets the Company’s targets.
- Adherence to ISO requirements, implementation and maintaining HACCP quality systems and other activities relating to packaging of cheese are of critical importance.
Knowledge and Skills:
- This position requires an individual who has matriculated, have a suitable qualification to facilitate good manufacturing practises and sound staff management principles.
- Preferably 5 years’ experience in a similar environment.
- Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement.
- Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate.
- Computer literacy and a Code 8 license will be an advantage.
- The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company.
