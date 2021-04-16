Supply Chain Manager

Requirements include:

Bachelors degree in Supply Chain

10 years + experience in leading production process, supervising production teams, and

Product distribution

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Team management

Inspirational leadership

Run Sale forecasting model

Create Company production plan

Oversee Inventory and forecasting model for company products

ERP system

A background in the chemicals or paint sector would be highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Management

Logistics Management

Cost Control

Sale forecast

Production plan

Stock target

Working stock

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Supply Chain Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Corporate Company that is involved in processing and manufacturing FMCG products including edible oils

