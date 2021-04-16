System Analyst 1

A Leading Retailer with offices based in Cape Town is requiring a System Analyst 1 to understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. Duties to include:- Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs Design interfaces with other systems Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results Resolve user queries Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment Provide input to programming support teams Provide functional leadership and guidance Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders Provide system input to design of user training material Create and maintain documentation Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 3 years’ IT qualification Minimum 5 years’ relevant IT experience in Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation Understanding of Oracle database and a database language (SQL experience preferred) Oracle Certification preferred Oracle Financials configuration experience across modules Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070) Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives Project management methodology Retail experience advantageous. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

