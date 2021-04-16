Systems Manager, IT Retail Operations System, ITS at O’Brien Recruitment

Systems Manager, IT Retail Operations System, ITS
Accountable for delivery and maintenance of sustainable complex or multiple systems.
This is a permanent position based in Cape Town.
Job description
• Build and maintain an appropriately motivated skilled team
o Build a sustainable team capability
o Develop and maintain effective relationships across suppliers and IT and support engagement with the Retail Operations business unit
• Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology, and architecture
o Drive the ongoing improvement of processes, technology, and architecture across the Payments ecosystem
o Utilise problem-solving skills & techniques to drive the sustainable resolution of incidents and problems
o Use strong analytical skills to provide input into the design of solutions and problem solving
o Understand your Systems Architecture Integration Dependencies and Ensure the right infrastructure and correct operating technology is in place for systems
o Understand Payments Eco System Architecture and collaborate with the EA team on solutions and roadmaps
o Accountable for the team’s adherence to the Woolworths testing & QA practices and processes
o Ensure systems conform to IT governance and PED and Payments information security requirements
o Responsible for addressing risks raised by audit (internal and external)o Accountable for alignment to IT BCP and DR, working with the teams to formulate the Payments application suite BCPo Maintain a multi-year Technology and Business Roadmap
o Provide inputs to Business Case formulation- Resources- Infrastructure- Software
o Contribute to the assessment and selection of applications, solutions, and services
• Understand the IT and Business strategy and translate into a one-year system operating plan
o Proactively identify business impacts and direct the resolution
o Plan and prioritise projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan
o Provide resource and budget estimates as input into the ITS planning and budget process and in response to development request
Minimum requirements
• Relevant Payments eco system management experience
• Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
• At least 7 years relevant experience across multiple areas of IT, preferably in payments eco systems management
• Minimum 3 years people management
• Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.
• Develops retail acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.
• Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.
• Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders, and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
• Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles• Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy
• Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
• Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives
• Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
• Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.
• Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.
• Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.
• Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving