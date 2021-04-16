Team Leader Sports

Leading sports retailer is seeking a young energetic team leader to join their organisation. This role involves managing a passionate team training and developing energetic teammates. You will forecast the business plans and teams activities and help develop a lasting market share with a clear measurable strategy. This is a great opportunity for an inspiring leader and an individual who is organised, autonomous and an innovative entrepreneur.

Matric + sports degree or studying towards and own car essential. Candidate MUST participate in a club sport of any kind.

Desired Skills:

Operational activities

Operations Management

Staff Supervision

Delegation

Supervisory management

