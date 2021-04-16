Technical Expert / Candidate Patent Attorney / Associate Patent Attorney at Adams & Adams

Contract Type: Fixed Term (Qualification as patent attorney may secure permanent position)Duties and Responsibilities
- Drafting of patent specifications
- Filing of patent and design applications locally and abroad
- Prosecution of patent and design applications locally and abroad
- Conducting patentability searches and advising on patentability
- Conducting patent infringement searches and advising on patent infringement
- Review and amendment of South African patent specifications for compliance with local laws
- Assisting with intellectual property (IP) litigation matters
- Managing clients’ IP portfolios
- Conducting intellectual property due diligence investigations
- Assisting with IP commercialisation matters
About The Employer:
Skills, Knowledge and Experience
- Technical industry experience would be advantageous
- In addition, or alternatively, scientific research experience at postgraduate level would be advantageous
- Experience as a patent attorney would be advantageous
- Fully computer literate
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure and to deal with multiple matters at a time, balancing competing demands of several managers
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Ability to use initiative
- Ability to work accurately with great attention to detail
- Excellent analytical skills
- A willingness to learn
- Problem solving abilities
- Dedication
Qualifications
- A four-year engineering degree in chemical or process engineering.
- Alternatively a masters or doctoral degree in life sciences (e.g. biotechnology, medical sciences, etc.)
- A completed or partially completed LLB degree would be advantageous
The firm reserves the right not to fill the position. Candidates shortlisted for an interview may be required to complete various assessments