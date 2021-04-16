Technical Expert / Candidate Patent Attorney / Associate Patent Attorney at Adams & Adams

Contract Type: Fixed Term (Qualification as patent attorney may secure permanent position)Duties and Responsibilities

Drafting of patent specifications

Filing of patent and design applications locally and abroad

Prosecution of patent and design applications locally and abroad

Conducting patentability searches and advising on patentability

Conducting patent infringement searches and advising on patent infringement

Review and amendment of South African patent specifications for compliance with local laws

Assisting with intellectual property (IP) litigation matters

Managing clients’ IP portfolios

Conducting intellectual property due diligence investigations

Assisting with IP commercialisation matters

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Technical industry experience would be advantageous

In addition, or alternatively, scientific research experience at postgraduate level would be advantageous

Experience as a patent attorney would be advantageous

Fully computer literate

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work under pressure and to deal with multiple matters at a time, balancing competing demands of several managers

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Ability to use initiative

Ability to work accurately with great attention to detail

Excellent analytical skills

A willingness to learn

Problem solving abilities

Dedication

Qualifications

A four-year engineering degree in chemical or process engineering.

Alternatively a masters or doctoral degree in life sciences (e.g. biotechnology, medical sciences, etc.)

A completed or partially completed LLB degree would be advantageous

The firm reserves the right not to fill the position. Candidates shortlisted for an interview may be required to complete various assessments

