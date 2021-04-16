Technical Manager
Our client within the Gas Industry is looking to hire a Technical Manager based in Stellenbosch
Responsibilities not limited to the following:
- Provides technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration for client engagement from definition phase through implementation.
- Supervision and Management of technical delivery of Projects
- Development of solutions to field technical problems,
- Modifications and technical upgrades as well as direct supervision of the Field Service team.
- Coordinate technical activities
- Assist with and provide guidance on technical aspects of quote/proposal preparations.
- Provide project engineers support for major projects and overhauls
Requirements
- Minimum 5 years or more experience in the construction project of Gas
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Technical Manager in the Gas Projects
- An Engineering degree/Bachelor’s degree holder, Degree educated in relevant Engineering discipline
- Having leadership quality to manage all indirect and direct manpower on site and deliver the planned progress
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
Desired Skills:
- Gas Industry
- Management Skills
- Technical Skills
- Technical Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree