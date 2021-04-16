Technical Manager

Our client within the Gas Industry is looking to hire a Technical Manager based in Stellenbosch

Responsibilities not limited to the following:

  • Provides technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration for client engagement from definition phase through implementation.
  • Supervision and Management of technical delivery of Projects
  • Development of solutions to field technical problems,
  • Modifications and technical upgrades as well as direct supervision of the Field Service team.
  • Coordinate technical activities
  • Assist with and provide guidance on technical aspects of quote/proposal preparations.
  • Provide project engineers support for major projects and overhauls

Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years or more experience in the construction project of Gas
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Technical Manager in the Gas Projects
  • An Engineering degree/Bachelor’s degree holder, Degree educated in relevant Engineering discipline
  • Having leadership quality to manage all indirect and direct manpower on site and deliver the planned progress
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)

Desired Skills:

  • Gas Industry
  • Management Skills
  • Technical Skills
  • Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

