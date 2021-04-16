Technical Manager

Technical Manager

Our client within the Gas Industry is looking to hire a Technical Manager based in Stellenbosch

Responsibilities not limited to the following:

Provides technical direction for the development, design, and systems integration for client engagement from definition phase through implementation.

Supervision and Management of technical delivery of Projects

Development of solutions to field technical problems,

Modifications and technical upgrades as well as direct supervision of the Field Service team.

Coordinate technical activities

Assist with and provide guidance on technical aspects of quote/proposal preparations.

Provide project engineers support for major projects and overhauls

Requirements

Minimum 5 years or more experience in the construction project of Gas

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Technical Manager in the Gas Projects

An Engineering degree/Bachelor’s degree holder, Degree educated in relevant Engineering discipline

Having leadership quality to manage all indirect and direct manpower on site and deliver the planned progress

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)

Desired Skills:

Gas Industry

Management Skills

Technical Skills

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position