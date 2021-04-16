Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

Ensure the quality of existing or new IT solutions in accordance with the business requirements and, functional and non-functional requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum: Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in software testing.

Qualifications preferred: Testing Qualification (Courses) ISTQB / ISEB

Quality Centre and SQL knowledge (Preferred)

Responsibilities and work output:

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal clients aligned with Treating Customers Fairly (TCF).

Maintain effective client relationships to ensure successful service delivery and support.

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly to ensure all risks are mitigated.

Accurately log defects immediately after detection with enough details through follow up on defects assigned, respond to the defects assigned and close all fixed defects within the agreed SLAs for defect management.

Escalated defect related problems to the test team lead within reasonable time.

Execute all tests required and allocated according to the specifications and agreed SLA timeframe.

Ensure data is prepared and restored in a data repository (if required).

Attach screen shots to all passed tests for proof.

Analyse and test requirements specifications for each project allocated according to the specifications and within the Service Level Agreement agreed timeframe.

Review, inspect and prioritise functional requirements according to risks, and confirm full scope of testable requirements.

Design, build and execute test conditions, test procedures and regression tests to cover all requirements extracted, following best practice.

Prepare test data for all the tests designed. Document and store all test deliverables in QC.

Writing test plan documents. Create the traceability matrix in the project. Select test cases or create tests required for test execution including regression testing. Test Plan to be reviewed by BA or subject matter expert.

Live the company values namely Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation &Teamwork.

Liaise with a team of automators. Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.

Take accountability for own performance and development. Engage in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development.

