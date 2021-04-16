Valuations Practice Leader

As a global leader in insurance broking and risk management, we have a vacancy for a Senior Valuer to join and lead our Sandton team. We are specialists in valuations of property, infrastructure, plant and equipment assets throughout the Africa Region for public and private sector clients.

The role will see you manage the South Africa valuations team while undertaking valuations across South Africa and the African region for a range of purposes. We have a strong focus on financial reporting and insurance valuations with no reliance on bank panels or mortgage valuations. This role would suit a driven, growth focused individual with experience in undertaking valuations across a range of industries looking for an opportunity to grow a business with the support of a major global organisation.

What is in it for you?

We offer following benefits to our employees so they feel valued each day at work: –

A strong belief that it is a fundamental right that every employee feels comfortable bringing your whole self to work.

Access to leading South African, African and international based companies to discuss their valuation requirements

Leading training and development program

Professional and inclusive environment where your career path really matters and is supported in our global organisation

Ability to grow within the organisation

Great team environment with energetic and supportive colleagues

An existing book of work and relationship base

We will count on you to:

Be responsible for the management, growth and performance of the South African valuations team

Apply your advanced knowledge to undertake valuations of varying types of properties for differing purposes

Work across multiple projects to meet deadlines while managing your time effectively

To complete valuation of multiple locations and assets

The ability to travel locally, nationally & internationally for key client commitments.

The ability to develop proposals to expand relationships with existing clients and gain new clients.

Key client relationship management

Provide expert advice to clients in developing and adjusting project approaches, methodology, and tools to guide valuation programs and initiatives.

Develop and execute strategies to expand successful business/working relationships with clients to grow the portfolio.

Lead both small, complex and unique projects and team

Work as part of a team in a fast paced and dynamic environment

What you need to have:

Forming a key part of the team, we are seeking an individual that is client focused, motivated and has problem solving skills. You will be committed and thrive whilst working under pressure.

Registered as a Professional Valuer / Appraiser (Member of RICS, ASA a must)

5 years’+ experience in performing valuations, particularly insurance and financial reporting.

Strong sales acumen with experience in business development.

Experience with valuations for Mining clients would be preferable

Ability to be self motivated, dynamic and flexible

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Management of people and large projects is preferred

Availability to travel both nationally and internationally

Desired Skills:

Valuations

Property valuations

appraiser

corporate property

