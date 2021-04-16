Wealth Planner

Experienced FA required by established (and growing) Private Wealth Company for:

Prospecting, advising & servicing High Net Wealth clients

Selling PSP and Fund product offerings

Requirements:

Several years’ experience as an FA (especially investment advice)

RE5 completed

CFP advantageous

Clean drivers’ license

Basic Salary plus up to 80% of the financial advice fees and Bonuses (both based on achieved KPI’s). Additional annuity income based upon bringing their own client base over. On retirement the Wealth Planner will qualify for a lifelong annuity.

Desired Skills:

Investments

Estate Planning

Private Wealth

Sales

Financial Advisor

Ambitious

HNW

Personal Share Portfolio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investment Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Local and international wealth management specialists. Exceptional products, service and performance

