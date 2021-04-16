Wealth Planner

Apr 16, 2021

Experienced FA required by established (and growing) Private Wealth Company for:

  • Prospecting, advising & servicing High Net Wealth clients
  • Selling PSP and Fund product offerings

Requirements:

  • Several years’ experience as an FA (especially investment advice)
  • RE5 completed
  • CFP advantageous
  • Clean drivers’ license

Basic Salary plus up to 80% of the financial advice fees and Bonuses (both based on achieved KPI’s). Additional annuity income based upon bringing their own client base over. On retirement the Wealth Planner will qualify for a lifelong annuity.

Desired Skills:

  • Investments
  • Estate Planning
  • Private Wealth
  • Sales
  • Financial Advisor
  • Ambitious
  • HNW
  • Personal Share Portfolio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investment Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Local and international wealth management specialists. Exceptional products, service and performance

Learn more/Apply for this position