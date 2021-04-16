Experienced FA required by established (and growing) Private Wealth Company for:
- Prospecting, advising & servicing High Net Wealth clients
- Selling PSP and Fund product offerings
Requirements:
- Several years’ experience as an FA (especially investment advice)
- RE5 completed
- CFP advantageous
- Clean drivers’ license
Basic Salary plus up to 80% of the financial advice fees and Bonuses (both based on achieved KPI’s). Additional annuity income based upon bringing their own client base over. On retirement the Wealth Planner will qualify for a lifelong annuity.
Desired Skills:
- Investments
- Estate Planning
- Private Wealth
- Sales
- Financial Advisor
- Ambitious
- HNW
- Personal Share Portfolio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investment Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Local and international wealth management specialists. Exceptional products, service and performance