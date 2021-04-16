Workforce Planner at Quest Staffing Solution

We’re seeking an experienced Workforce Management Coordinator on Contract to join our fast-paced, mid-sized Contact Centre based in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for end-to-end scheduling process ensuring that staffing levels match customer demands

Publication and communication of schedules and scheduled activities delivered in a timeframe that adheres to the organisation policy

Publication and communication of forecast timeously

Support the leave process in line with shrinkage targets

Where applicable, stagger shifts, extra shifts and shift swops to be processed timeously

Regular assessment of the schedule design and methodology to ensure best practices are maintained (offer recommendation of new scheduling practices, where applicable)

Responsible for real time / intraday management of resources to ensure the correct number of Specialists at the right times are in their seats to answer forecasted volumes, and reach desired Service Levels

Interface between the Organisation, Client and any other internal / external stakeholders with regards to WFM (Workforce Management) and MIS.

To liaise with Line and HR with regards to effectiveness of resource planning

Desired Experience & Qualification

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

3 – 5 years Workplace Coordination experience

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills is essential

Data Analytics and WFM experience is essential

Exposure to Call Centre Maths and WFM methodologies required

Understand scheduling processes in a Contact Centre environment

Package & Remuneration

Market Salary

On going Contract

Interested?

Apply directly through LINKEDIN / PNET or Email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

N.B. If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert ” Workforce Management Coordinator” in the email subject line, for consideration

Desired Skills:

Workforce Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Organisational Design

Learn more/Apply for this position