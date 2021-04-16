Workforce Planner at Quest Staffing Solution

Apr 16, 2021

We’re seeking an experienced Workforce Management Coordinator on Contract to join our fast-paced, mid-sized Contact Centre based in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Responsible for end-to-end scheduling process ensuring that staffing levels match customer demands
  • Publication and communication of schedules and scheduled activities delivered in a timeframe that adheres to the organisation policy
  • Publication and communication of forecast timeously
  • Support the leave process in line with shrinkage targets
  • Where applicable, stagger shifts, extra shifts and shift swops to be processed timeously
  • Regular assessment of the schedule design and methodology to ensure best practices are maintained (offer recommendation of new scheduling practices, where applicable)
  • Responsible for real time / intraday management of resources to ensure the correct number of Specialists at the right times are in their seats to answer forecasted volumes, and reach desired Service Levels
  • Interface between the Organisation, Client and any other internal / external stakeholders with regards to WFM (Workforce Management) and MIS.
  • To liaise with Line and HR with regards to effectiveness of resource planning

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Advanced Microsoft Excel skills
  • 3 – 5 years Workplace Coordination experience
  Data Analytics and WFM experience is essential
  • Data Analytics and WFM experience is essential
  • Exposure to Call Centre Maths and WFM methodologies required
  • Understand scheduling processes in a Contact Centre environment

Package & Remuneration

  • Market Salary
  • On going Contract

Interested?

  • Apply directly through LINKEDIN / PNET or Email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .
  • N.B. If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert ” Workforce Management Coordinator” in the email subject line, for consideration

Desired Skills:

  • Workforce Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Organisational Design

