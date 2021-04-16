Workforce Planner at Quest Staffing Solution

We’re seeking an experienced Workforce Management Coordinator on Contract to join our fast-paced, mid-sized Contact Centre based in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape
Duties & Responsibilities
- Responsible for end-to-end scheduling process ensuring that staffing levels match customer demands
- Publication and communication of schedules and scheduled activities delivered in a timeframe that adheres to the organisation policy
- Publication and communication of forecast timeously
- Support the leave process in line with shrinkage targets
- Where applicable, stagger shifts, extra shifts and shift swops to be processed timeously
- Regular assessment of the schedule design and methodology to ensure best practices are maintained (offer recommendation of new scheduling practices, where applicable)
- Responsible for real time / intraday management of resources to ensure the correct number of Specialists at the right times are in their seats to answer forecasted volumes, and reach desired Service Levels
- Interface between the Organisation, Client and any other internal / external stakeholders with regards to WFM (Workforce Management) and MIS.
- To liaise with Line and HR with regards to effectiveness of resource planning
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills
- 3 – 5 years Workplace Coordination experience
- Data Analytics and WFM experience is essential
- Exposure to Call Centre Maths and WFM methodologies required
- Understand scheduling processes in a Contact Centre environment
Package & Remuneration
- Market Salary
- On going Contract
Interested?
- Apply directly through LINKEDIN / PNET or Email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .
- N.B. If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert ” Workforce Management Coordinator” in the email subject line, for consideration
Desired Skills:
- Workforce Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Organisational Design