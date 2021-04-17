Position: Air-Conditioning /Refrigeration Technician / Mechanic
location: Kew Johannesburg
Salary: R 15 000 – R18 000
MUST HAVE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EXPERIENCE and Air-Conditioning system experience
Duties (not limited to):
- Troubleshooting, analyzing and repairs of refrigeration and/or air-conditioning systems.
- Scheduled maintenance and servicing of refrigeration and/or air-conditioning systems.
- Installing various refrigeration components and commissioning of systems.
- Manage customer expectations and relationships
- Communicate project timelines to customers
- Inspect and sign-off repairs carried out by external sub contractors
- Control and manage van stock
- Maintain and manage company vehicle
- Continuous improvement
Skills requirements
- Qualified Air Conditioning /refrigeration mechanic (commercial) trade tested
- Problem and conflict management skills
- Responsibility and self starter
- Microsoft office
- Communication
- Valid code B driver’s license
- Fluent in English (read & write)
- Minimum, Gr10 or equivalent technical certificate
Competencies:
- Not a clock watcher
- Ability to work under pressure
- Able to follow instruction
- Train and develop skills
- Problem solving skills
- Team player
- Hands on
- Ability to use own initiative
- Honest, reliable and trustworthy
Please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Red Seal
- Aqualoop
- multiplex refrigeration plants
- Miniplex refrigeration plants
- cold rooms
- display cases
- electrical repairs
- Repair
- Chillers
- Refrigeration
- Mechanical repair work
- Air-Conditioning systems
- Maintenance Installation
- Cooling
- Fault Diagnosis
- freon
- C02
- Refrigeration Components
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Discussed in Interview stage