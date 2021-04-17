Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Technician

Apr 17, 2021

Position: Air-Conditioning /Refrigeration Technician / Mechanic
location: Kew Johannesburg
Salary: R 15 000 – R18 000

MUST HAVE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EXPERIENCE and Air-Conditioning system experience

Duties (not limited to):

  • Troubleshooting, analyzing and repairs of refrigeration and/or air-conditioning systems.
  • Scheduled maintenance and servicing of refrigeration and/or air-conditioning systems.
  • Installing various refrigeration components and commissioning of systems.
  • Manage customer expectations and relationships
  • Communicate project timelines to customers
  • Inspect and sign-off repairs carried out by external sub contractors
  • Control and manage van stock
  • Maintain and manage company vehicle
  • Continuous improvement

Skills requirements

  • Qualified Air Conditioning /refrigeration mechanic (commercial) trade tested
  • Problem and conflict management skills
  • Responsibility and self starter
  • Microsoft office
  • Communication
  • Valid code B driver’s license
  • Fluent in English (read & write)
  • Minimum, Gr10 or equivalent technical certificate

Competencies:

  • Not a clock watcher
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Able to follow instruction
  • Train and develop skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Team player
  • Hands on
  • Ability to use own initiative
  • Honest, reliable and trustworthy

Please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Red Seal
  • Aqualoop
  • multiplex refrigeration plants
  • Miniplex refrigeration plants
  • cold rooms
  • display cases
  • electrical repairs
  • Repair
  • Chillers
  • Refrigeration
  • Mechanical repair work
  • Air-Conditioning systems
  • Maintenance Installation
  • Cooling
  • Fault Diagnosis
  • freon
  • C02
  • Refrigeration Components

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Discussed in Interview stage

Learn more/Apply for this position