Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Technician

Position: Air-Conditioning /Refrigeration Technician / Mechanic

location: Kew Johannesburg

Salary: R 15 000 – R18 000

MUST HAVE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION EXPERIENCE and Air-Conditioning system experience

Duties (not limited to):

Troubleshooting, analyzing and repairs of refrigeration and/or air-conditioning systems.

Scheduled maintenance and servicing of refrigeration and/or air-conditioning systems.

Installing various refrigeration components and commissioning of systems.

Manage customer expectations and relationships

Communicate project timelines to customers

Inspect and sign-off repairs carried out by external sub contractors

Control and manage van stock

Maintain and manage company vehicle

Continuous improvement

Skills requirements

Qualified Air Conditioning /refrigeration mechanic (commercial) trade tested

Problem and conflict management skills

Responsibility and self starter

Microsoft office

Communication

Valid code B driver’s license

Fluent in English (read & write)

Minimum, Gr10 or equivalent technical certificate

Competencies:

Not a clock watcher

Ability to work under pressure

Able to follow instruction

Train and develop skills

Problem solving skills

Team player

Hands on

Ability to use own initiative

Honest, reliable and trustworthy

Please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Red Seal

Aqualoop

multiplex refrigeration plants

Miniplex refrigeration plants

cold rooms

display cases

electrical repairs

Repair

Chillers

Refrigeration

Mechanical repair work

Air-Conditioning systems

Maintenance Installation

Cooling

Fault Diagnosis

freon

C02

Refrigeration Components

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Discussed in Interview stage

