We are looking for a competent Debtors Clerk, to run the debtor’s book for one of our division, to manage and control the financial affairs of the company. You will undertake a variety of activities in the office ranging from filing, capturing, debt collection.
An effective debtors’ clerk will assist the bookkeeper to manage and control the financial affairs of the company by handling the collection of finances and the resolution of account queries. Debtors clerk will also be responsible for the management of debt recovery, processing of invoices and issue credit notes. The ideal candidate has the ability to work diligently to help maintain smooth office operations. You must be reliable and hardworking with great communication skills.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Liaise with Customers
- Assist with invoicing & Credit notes
- Debt Collection
- Debtors Reconciliations
- Accountability checks & credit applications
- Bank payment processing
- Month End
- Systems: Enforce procedures
- ISO Audits
REQUIREMENTS
- Excellent Professional work standard
- Communication
- Computer literacy (especially in Excel)
- Syspro not needed but an advantage
- Deadline driven
- Minimum debtors experience 2 years
- Matric
APPLICATION INFORMATION
