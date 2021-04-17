Debtors Clerk

We are looking for a competent Debtors Clerk, to run the debtor’s book for one of our division, to manage and control the financial affairs of the company. You will undertake a variety of activities in the office ranging from filing, capturing, debt collection.

An effective debtors’ clerk will assist the bookkeeper to manage and control the financial affairs of the company by handling the collection of finances and the resolution of account queries. Debtors clerk will also be responsible for the management of debt recovery, processing of invoices and issue credit notes. The ideal candidate has the ability to work diligently to help maintain smooth office operations. You must be reliable and hardworking with great communication skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Liaise with Customers

Assist with invoicing & Credit notes

Debt Collection

Debtors Reconciliations

Accountability checks & credit applications

Bank payment processing

Month End

Systems: Enforce procedures

ISO Audits

REQUIREMENTS

Excellent Professional work standard

Communication

Computer literacy (especially in Excel)

Syspro not needed but an advantage

Deadline driven

Minimum debtors experience 2 years

Matric

APPLICATION INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

Debt Collection

Debtors Reconciliation

Credit notes

invoicing

Bank payments processing

Credit checks

Customer liaison

syspro

matric

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

