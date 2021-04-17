General Manager

We are seeking an experienced Boutique Hotel manager with a sound understanding of computer, accounrting, beverage, room and kitchen management. We are a small property with a small team of highly competent and highly industrious staff. This is a hands on position that requires a high degree of energy and inter personal and marketing skills. The property owners take an active interest in ensuring the highest standards and offer profit incentives for appropriate performance. Contacts within the tour operator market would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Hospitality Management

Accounting

Excel

Word

Email

beverage

Housekeeping

Motivating Employees

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

