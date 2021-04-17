.NET Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Play an integral role in the Marketing IM Dev team of a leading global Digital Solution Tech company in Joburg seeking the coding talents of a .Net Developer to help work across a variety of initiatives ensuring the delivery of high-quality application and integration components. You will be expected to develop front to back Azure-based web applications. Your tech toolset must include C#, ASP.Net, Angular 7+, MCV 5+, SQL & Unit Testing. It is strongly preferred that you have experience working in an Agile Dev team and that you have some experience with Microservices, .Net Core, Azure & Power BI. Any Python and R ability will prove [URL Removed] and implement system components and tools that are periphery to the Trading (Aspect) & Shipping (Veson) transaction using in-house systems framework: CORE, while ensuring that the coding standards, release procedures, architecture and quality standards are met.

Ensure the knowledge underpinning any new application is documented, managed and maintained.

Work with the support team to identify, plan and execute service improvements to those systems that are developed.

Follow the directives set out by the Scrum Master to meet sprint objectives.

Comply with the Companies Security and Operating Standards.

Understand the business processes and flows to enable the development of solutions.

Work with project and support teams to manage service introduction and deployment.

REQUIREMENTS:Essential –

C#, ASP.Net, Angular 7+, MVC 5+

Relational database experience (SQL)

Unit Testing

Strongly preferred – Experience working In Agile development teams

Preferred – Microservices, .Net Core, Azure, Power BI

Safety Knowledge: Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety.

Proficiency in English.

Able to communicate and collaborate with teams in multiple locations when virtual interactions outweigh face to face contact.

Advantageous –

Python

R

ATTRIBUTES:

Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.

Motivated, consistently works to best of ability to meet performance criteria.

Strives to do things significantly better.

Able to work independently and hold self to account.

Ability to complete work of complexity. This work involves analysis, reflection and the use of data over a longer period of time, in order to anticipate problems. It requires knowledge of the overall system and focuses on the direct application and improvement of systems.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

