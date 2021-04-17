Office Assistant at One Stop Storage

Office Assistant

The leading self-storage company in Jeffreys Bay is currently looking for an Office Assistant with good customer service, administration and Excel skills.

What will be expected from you:

Professionally answers all incoming calls in a timely manner.

Provides callers with information such as company address, expected rates, website and other information.

Greet all guests in a professional and friendly manner.

Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.

Perform a variety of clerical duties including copying, filing, printing, etc…. as needed.

Drawing up invoices and sending out invoices to clients

Need to have a good understanding of Microsoft Office and especially Excel.

Basic accounting knowledge

Reconcile expense reports for owners.

All other duties as assigned.

Required Skills

Excellent phone etiquette and verbal communication skills.

Able to work with minimum supervision.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Word, Excel and Outlook

Matric or equivalent

2+ years of administrative support experience

Strong attention to detail and ability to multi-task

Working Hours

Monday to Friday from 8:00 – 16:30 and Saturdays from 8:00 – 11:30

Interested people can send their CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Excel

Bookkeeping

Customer Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position