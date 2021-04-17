Office Assistant at One Stop Storage

Office Assistant
The leading self-storage company in Jeffreys Bay is currently looking for an Office Assistant with good customer service, administration and Excel skills.
What will be expected from you:
- Professionally answers all incoming calls in a timely manner.
- Provides callers with information such as company address, expected rates, website and other information.
- Greet all guests in a professional and friendly manner.
- Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
- Perform a variety of clerical duties including copying, filing, printing, etc…. as needed.
- Drawing up invoices and sending out invoices to clients
- Need to have a good understanding of Microsoft Office and especially Excel.
- Basic accounting knowledge
- Reconcile expense reports for owners.
- All other duties as assigned.
Required Skills
- Excellent phone etiquette and verbal communication skills.
- Able to work with minimum supervision.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office Word, Excel and Outlook
- Matric or equivalent
- 2+ years of administrative support experience
- Strong attention to detail and ability to multi-task
Working Hours
Monday to Friday from 8:00 – 16:30 and Saturdays from 8:00 – 11:30
Interested people can send their CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Bookkeeping
- Customer Service
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric