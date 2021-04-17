Office Assistant at One Stop Storage

Apr 17, 2021

Office Assistant

The leading self-storage company in Jeffreys Bay is currently looking for an Office Assistant with good customer service, administration and Excel skills.
What will be expected from you:

  • Professionally answers all incoming calls in a timely manner.
  • Provides callers with information such as company address, expected rates, website and other information.
  • Greet all guests in a professional and friendly manner.
  • Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
  • Perform a variety of clerical duties including copying, filing, printing, etc…. as needed.
  • Drawing up invoices and sending out invoices to clients
  • Need to have a good understanding of Microsoft Office and especially Excel.
  • Basic accounting knowledge
  • Reconcile expense reports for owners.
  • All other duties as assigned.

Required Skills

  • Excellent phone etiquette and verbal communication skills.
  • Able to work with minimum supervision.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Matric or equivalent
  • 2+ years of administrative support experience
  • Strong attention to detail and ability to multi-task

Working Hours
Monday to Friday from 8:00 – 16:30 and Saturdays from 8:00 – 11:30

Interested people can send their CV to [Email Address Removed]

