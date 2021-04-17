Operations Sales and Pricing Manager

Sales, Operations and Pricing Manager – Commercial Division

R 70 000 per month CTC

Applications are invited from suitable applicants who will report to the Commercial Director and be responsible for business development and optimisation; pricing and revenue management and business planning. Successful incumbent must have a Degree in Economics, Business or related fields. Will be responsible for detecting opportunities & risks through interaction with the business & through analysis of data. Coordinate cross-functional mitigation actions (marketing campaigns, pricing, sales incentives) to secure the opportunities; Ensure proper accounts business plan creation & monitoring and ensure that value proposition is aligned with channel strategy; Capture market-back/customer demand signal in terms of an aggregated macro number & mix; Challenge assumptions based on market data, sales feedback & analytics; Deliver the market-back assumptions to the team. Give final recommendation on the demand forecast while facilitating the local consensus sign-off; Make recommendations resulting from reporting, analysis and interpretation of key customer/sales data; Accountable to implement pricing policies, procedures and structures; Manage Pricing Analysts to analyse & develop market pricing information for own brands and competitors in sell in and sell out; Pricing governance: review that processes are compliant with both internal and external policies.

CV applications to send before 22 April to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

business developement

pricing and revenue management

business planning

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

