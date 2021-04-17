Plant Controller / Plant Supervisor (Chem Eng)

Your key responsibilities:

Monitor and manage plant efficiency and report to senior management.

Plan, monitor and manage production performance.

Manage and oversee the Health, Safety and Environment.

Manager and oversee planned maintenance, critical equipment and compliance.

Select, recruit, motivate and develop staff.

Our required expertise:

Min B Tech in Chemical Engineer is essential.

Minimum 10 years practical experience in production operations of which 5 years should have been in a supervisory role

Strong business acumen and a strategic, innovative mindset.

Good communication, quick decision making and effective planning skills.

Your reward:

R 27 000 Basic Salary + Medical Aid + Pension Fund + Performance Bonus

Desired Skills:

Production Performance

HSE

Maintenance

Plant Management

Plant Efficiency

Supervisory

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

Our client is a well-established, JSE-listed provider and distributor of chemicals. As a proudly South African business, our client services the industrial chemical, home and personal care, food, agriculture, mining, etc sectors. As a market leader with a pioneering spirit, they provide meaningful, value-added solutions because they genuinely care!

In this role, you will utilise your innovative, strategic agility and technical skills to manage and oversee the team in the plant, manage cost effectiveness, manage production performance and manage plant reliability.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position