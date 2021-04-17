Senior Manager Operations Programme Manager at Massmart

Summary:

To oversee the Builders Operations Programme in line with the Builders strategy. This is achieved by being accountable for the key strategic projects, while ensuring that the inter dependencies and resource allocation are understood by providing oversight, leadership and guidance within the Operations team, and meeting the expectations of the various stakeholders. To ensure the effectiveness of all Business processes, and provide insight into improvements. To manage the effective and efficient integration of new stores/acquisitions into the Builders division, across all countries

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

To oversee the Builders Operations Programme

– Provide input into the Builders Strategy by articulating all Operational priorities and projects within the Operations Roadmap across all divisions by effectively

– Identify and initiate projects as aligned to the overall Operational Strategy and supporting organizational structure

– Ensure the management of the programmes and projects according to the defined project governance principles by maintaining the Operations Roadmap

– Provide leadership by building credibility , establishing relationships and maintaining communication with stakeholders at multiple levels, both internal and external

– Effective allocation of resources to deliver on the execution promise

– Planning and coordination of the Operations Roadmap interdependencies to enhance efficiency and minimise risk

– Enrolment of the strategic objectives within the Operations team as well as across other functions within Builders

– Ensure a structured approach to Change Management and communication in order drive consistency and clarity of messages for project communication

– Ensure effective communication of strategy vision, mission statements, outcomes, plans and actions to team members with a view to driving action plans

– Monitor effectiveness of action plans against strategy with a view to escalating and managing potential risk

– Build relationships with peers across all functional areas to create a collaborative and positive team environment

– Preparation of the required Executive Steering group documentation in order to ensure that the required functional directors are informed and involved in the key decision making

Accountable for providing input and guidance on all Operational Business processes to ensure Continuous Improvement effectiveness

– Identify Continuous Business Process Improvement within stores in order to create an environment of high service, low cost and low risk

– Ensure a structured approach to Change Management and communication in order drive consistency and clarity of messages for all Business process communication.

– Engagement with MIAS in order to understand process changes or areas of reinforcement, ensuring that any process changes are communicated to relevant parties correctly

– Obtain feedback from Operational team with regards effectiveness and efficiency of Business processes, policies and procedures in order to propose recommendations for improvement

To oversee the effective and efficient integration of new stores/ acquisitions into the Builders division across all countries

– Input to in-country strategy with regard to new stores/acquisitions by seeking contributions from team members and other stakeholders in order to ensure strategic alignment

– Ensure that new stores/ acquisitions are integrated into the business in the most cost effective and efficient manner in order to minimize risk and maximize profitability

– Manage the successful implementation of operational policies, procedures and processes in all new stores/acquisitions

– Drive implementation of most appropriate and effective steps with store management, Regional Operations managers, IT & other key players

– Define processes for new trading environments and existing stores

To lead the team in order to ensure engagement, growth and excellence

– Provide guidance and support to the team in order to ensure that the outcomes are clearly understood and delivered

– Develop the team by providing training and experience opportunities

– Engage in Talent management by building individual development plans with the team

– Ensure that the team structure is aligned to the expected outcomes and resourced accordingly

– Empower the team by displaying leadership practices that support excellence in delivery through transparent performance management

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Relevant tertiary qualification – BSC Industrial Engineering; BCOM

Project management qualification experience

5+ years retail experience

5 years management experience

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Retail

Management

Strategic

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

