Senior Manager Technical Accounting and Reporting

An exciting opportunity exists for a Senior Manager Technical Accounting and Reporting in the Banking sector. A CA(SA) qualification, JSE listing and IFRS 9 experience, is required.

Responsibilities:

Manage and producing Group Financial Statements and Financial reporting for the Group (including the Group entities)

Provide technical accounting opinions and project manage the statutory audit. Ensuring adequate disclosure, accounting and reporting

Ensure reporting requirements are detailed with IFRS compliance, Bank Act, Prudential authority Guidance notes and directive, JSE Listing requirements, Companies Act, NCR and other

Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements

Manage the aggregation, consolidation and reporting of results ensuring it meets the needs of all key stakeholders (Exco, Board Members, Divisional Heads etc)

Prepare board packs and commentary for board meetings and Group Audit Committee meetings

Provide technical accounting opinion that covers reporting and disclosing in the Annual financial statements, including JSE and other regulators where necessary, new product implementation, change in approach for existing products as well as requirements within finance

Project Management external audit, statutory and other external audit

Undertaking valuation of group entities when required

People Management

Requirements:

CA(SA) qualification

7 – 10 years post articles experience in banking environment in a managerial position

JSE Listing requirements and IFRS 9 experience

Report writing skills

Accounting and Analytical skills

Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, Vat Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation and MS Office skills

People management and Relationship management skills

Problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

CA(SA) qualification

Technical Accounting and Reporting experience

IFRS 9 experience

Experience with JSE Listing requirements

Banking sector experience

