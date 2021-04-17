An exciting opportunity exists for a Senior Manager Technical Accounting and Reporting in the Banking sector. A CA(SA) qualification, JSE listing and IFRS 9 experience, is required.
Responsibilities:
- Manage and producing Group Financial Statements and Financial reporting for the Group (including the Group entities)
- Provide technical accounting opinions and project manage the statutory audit. Ensuring adequate disclosure, accounting and reporting
- Ensure reporting requirements are detailed with IFRS compliance, Bank Act, Prudential authority Guidance notes and directive, JSE Listing requirements, Companies Act, NCR and other
- Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements
- Manage the aggregation, consolidation and reporting of results ensuring it meets the needs of all key stakeholders (Exco, Board Members, Divisional Heads etc)
- Prepare board packs and commentary for board meetings and Group Audit Committee meetings
- Provide technical accounting opinion that covers reporting and disclosing in the Annual financial statements, including JSE and other regulators where necessary, new product implementation, change in approach for existing products as well as requirements within finance
- Project Management external audit, statutory and other external audit
- Undertaking valuation of group entities when required
- People Management
Requirements:
- CA(SA) qualification
- 7 – 10 years post articles experience in banking environment in a managerial position
- JSE Listing requirements and IFRS 9 experience
- Report writing skills
Accounting and Analytical skills
- Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, Vat Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation and MS Office skills
- People management and Relationship management skills
- Problem solving skills
Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- CA(SA) qualification
- Technical Accounting and Reporting experience
- IFRS 9 experience
- Experience with JSE Listing requirements
- Banking sector experience