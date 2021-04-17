Site HSE Officer

Your key responsibilities:

Identify HSE and Process safety operational site risks and ensure that measures are in place to mitigate the risk.

Conduct regular HSE audits and consult/inform all concern, through audit reports, regarding the general status of the site HSE.

Analyse, evaluate set and improve HSE standards.

Coordinate in the implementation of IMS systems including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45000.

Maintain Responsible Care and SQAS accreditation at site level.

Our required expertise:

HSE Related Diploma or Degree is essential.

Certificates in Auditing, ISO Standards, Risk Assessment, Root Cause Analysis, Incident Investigation are essential.

5 – 7 years relevant work experience in Health, Safety and Environmental roles is essential.

Strong business and financial acumen with systems thinking, forward thinking and service excellent orientation is essential.

Good communication, quick decision making and effective planning skills are essential.

Your reward:

R 40 000 Basic Salary + Medical Aid + Pension Fund + Performance Bonus

Desired Skills:

Health and Safety

ISO

Risk

Root Cause Analysis

Incident Investigation

Business Acumen

Financial Acumen

IMS

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

Our client is a well-established, JSE-listed provider and distributor of chemicals. As a proudly South African business, our client services the industrial chemical, home and personal care, food, agriculture, mining, etc sectors. As a market leader with a pioneering spirit, they provide meaningful, value-added solutions because they genuinely care!

In this role, you will utilise your innovative, strategic and forward thinking skills to manage and oversee the plants occupational health and safety and process safety risks as the implementation of IMS management systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

