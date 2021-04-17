Software Developer at Saongroup

Summary
Saongroup is looking for a Junior to Intermediate Software Developer to join our Cape Town-based team. The ideal candidate will have some development experience and a desire to write good quality, maintainable, and well-tested code.
Who is Saongroup?
Saongroup is one of the most successful online recruitment businesses today. We operate in 10 different markets including Europe, Africa, and the Americas with over 500 staff delivering millions of candidates to jobs in all industry sectors.
What will you do?
- Write code according to specifications
- Test your code
- Participate in code reviews
- Take ownership of tasks
What tech?
Our technology stack is always evolving and the candidate should be willing to learn new technologies. Some of the technologies currently used being used include:
- HTML
- SASS
- Javascript / Jquery
- PHP
- Python
- MongoDB
- Git
What you need:
- Development experience using either Python or PHP
- Understanding of databases
- Outstanding written and oral communication in English
The ideal candidate will have experience with:
- PHP and Python
- MongoDB or other NoSQL database
- Version control, preferably Git and Bitbucket
- Ticketing system, preferably Atlassian Jira
Desired Skills:
- Python
- PHP
- Javascript
- MongoDB
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Group Life Assurance
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund