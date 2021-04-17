Software Developer at Saongroup

Summary

Saongroup is looking for a Junior to Intermediate Software Developer to join our Cape Town-based team. The ideal candidate will have some development experience and a desire to write good quality, maintainable, and well-tested code.

Who is Saongroup?

Saongroup is one of the most successful online recruitment businesses today. We operate in 10 different markets including Europe, Africa, and the Americas with over 500 staff delivering millions of candidates to jobs in all industry sectors.

What will you do?

Write code according to specifications

Test your code

Participate in code reviews

Take ownership of tasks

What tech?

Our technology stack is always evolving and the candidate should be willing to learn new technologies. Some of the technologies currently used being used include:

HTML

SASS

Javascript / Jquery

PHP

Python

MongoDB

Git

What you need:

Development experience using either Python or PHP

Understanding of databases

Outstanding written and oral communication in English

The ideal candidate will have experience with:

PHP and Python

MongoDB or other NoSQL database

Version control, preferably Git and Bitbucket

Ticketing system, preferably Atlassian Jira

Desired Skills:

Python

PHP

Javascript

MongoDB

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

