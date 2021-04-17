Technical Sales Representative

(Port Elizabeth Region)

Our client has an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic Technical Sales Representative to join their dynamic team in the fruit industry.

This permanent position is well suited to an individual that is looking to advance their career in customer management while enhancing their technical expertise in biorational crop inputs in South Africa’s growing fruit industry. Preferably based Port Elizabeth/Gamtoos/Sundays River region. The incumbent will pursue annual sales targets set for key distribution agents, customers, crops, varieties and current products as well as assist in introducing new products into the designated areas.

Ideal Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc.) or National Diploma in Agriculture.

AVCASA / BASOS certification with practical experience of crop protection.

Detailed knowledge of the export fruit industry value chain and the influence of phytosanitary pests, plant diseases and maximum residual levels in this industry.

Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

Min 5 years’ experience in agricultural sales and marketing as well as technical expertise.

Willing to travel extensively.

Valid driver’s licence.

Computer skills, especially Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Excel, Word etc, and GIS skills is an advantage)

Extensive knowledge of area and role players would be advantageous.

CV applications before 23rd April 2021 to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Bilingual

AVCASA

Previous soil protection

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

