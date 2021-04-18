Android Developer

Essential:

Java, Android, RESTful API exp, C#, Xamarin (Android and iOS), AWS Cloud Tech exp Advantageous: PostgreSQL, Containerisation (e.g. Docker, Fargate), JavaScript, Node, Experience with legislation or Mobile Developer

Looking for application developers (IOS compatible/ Cross-platform) who are problem solvers.

This role would suit someone who enjoys “fiddling with wires and taking gadgets apart in their free time.

GPS/GSM experience would be advantageous as would Machine Learning experience/ interest.

Must be active listeners with decent verbal skills.

Miniumum of 3 years relevant aboe experience

Some form of tertiarty qualifcation requires : IT / Engineering Diploma / Degree

Flex your IOS and Android Skills in a home away from home type of Company that has offices globally.

Please note that from time to time you will be required to go into the office and therefore you will need to based in the Western Cape on commencing this role

For more information please contact [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

