Artisan Fitter (With Boilermaking Skills)

Apr 18, 2021

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:
To maintain and repair fixed and mobile plant machinery/equipment

RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS:

  • To maintain both Fixed and Mobile Plant Interdepartmental Liaison:
  • Regularly inform Manager of tasks carried out:

  • ? Timeous replacement of wearing parts;
    ? Completion of all mandatory checklists;
    ? Daily inspection of work area to identify pending faults and high risk areas
    ? Lubrication of plant is done daily.
    ? Repair to the same standard or better than before the breakdown;
    ? Effective fault finding to enable minimum down time;
    ? Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime;

  • To repair Fixed Plant during breakdowns:

? Repair to the same standard or better than before the breakdown;
? Effective fault finding to enable minimum down time;
? Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime;

  • To manufacture safety guards and repairs and cladding on bins, chutes and related structures:

? Mechanical items fabricated according to plant specifications/drawings.
? Drawings of new items to be fabricated, erected and commissioned;
? Fabricated items properly installed.

  • To attend to all safety aspects related to fixed and mobile plant and equipment.

? Lockout procedures are in place before work commences.
? Regular attention to machine/equipment guarding;
? Housekeeping around the machines/equipment per required safety standards.
? Special attention to the safety aspects of welding and cutting metal material.
? Mini risk assessments per job to ensure safe work planning.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have a recognized apprenticeship as a Fitter or have served a recognized apprenticeship as a Fitter/Boilermaker with good mechanical knowledge.
  • Must have aggregates and quarry fixed plant and mobile plant experience.
  • Must have a minimum of 5 years maintenance experience
  • Be able to work under pressure.
  • Good interpersonal relationship skills.
  • Must be available to work overtime when required.
  • Extensive Experience in – Jaw Crushers, Cone Crushers, Screens and Washing Plants.

Additional: Overtime will be paid (Including Saturdays and Public Holiday)

Desired Skills:

  • Jaw crushers
  • washing plants
  • cone crushers
  • fitter
  • boilermaker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Krugersdorp. The ideal candidate must have their own vehicle.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position