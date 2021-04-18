Artisan Fitter (With Boilermaking Skills)

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:
To maintain and repair fixed and mobile plant machinery/equipment
RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS:
- To maintain both Fixed and Mobile Plant Interdepartmental Liaison:
- Regularly inform Manager of tasks carried out:
-
? Timeous replacement of wearing parts;
? Completion of all mandatory checklists;
? Daily inspection of work area to identify pending faults and high risk areas
? Lubrication of plant is done daily.
? Repair to the same standard or better than before the breakdown;
? Effective fault finding to enable minimum down time;
? Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime;
-
To repair Fixed Plant during breakdowns:
? Repair to the same standard or better than before the breakdown;
? Effective fault finding to enable minimum down time;
? Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime;
- To manufacture safety guards and repairs and cladding on bins, chutes and related structures:
? Mechanical items fabricated according to plant specifications/drawings.
? Drawings of new items to be fabricated, erected and commissioned;
? Fabricated items properly installed.
- To attend to all safety aspects related to fixed and mobile plant and equipment.
? Lockout procedures are in place before work commences.
? Regular attention to machine/equipment guarding;
? Housekeeping around the machines/equipment per required safety standards.
? Special attention to the safety aspects of welding and cutting metal material.
? Mini risk assessments per job to ensure safe work planning.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have a recognized apprenticeship as a Fitter or have served a recognized apprenticeship as a Fitter/Boilermaker with good mechanical knowledge.
- Must have aggregates and quarry fixed plant and mobile plant experience.
- Must have a minimum of 5 years maintenance experience
- Be able to work under pressure.
- Good interpersonal relationship skills.
- Must be available to work overtime when required.
- Extensive Experience in – Jaw Crushers, Cone Crushers, Screens and Washing Plants.
Additional: Overtime will be paid (Including Saturdays and Public Holiday)
Desired Skills:
- Jaw crushers
- washing plants
- cone crushers
- fitter
- boilermaker
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Krugersdorp. The ideal candidate must have their own vehicle.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund