Artisan Fitter (With Boilermaking Skills)

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:

To maintain and repair fixed and mobile plant machinery/equipment

RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS:

To maintain both Fixed and Mobile Plant Interdepartmental Liaison:

Regularly inform Manager of tasks carried out:

? Timeous replacement of wearing parts;

? Completion of all mandatory checklists;

? Daily inspection of work area to identify pending faults and high risk areas

? Lubrication of plant is done daily.

? Repair to the same standard or better than before the breakdown;

? Effective fault finding to enable minimum down time;

? Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime;

To repair Fixed Plant during breakdowns:

? Repair to the same standard or better than before the breakdown;

? Effective fault finding to enable minimum down time;

? Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime;

To manufacture safety guards and repairs and cladding on bins, chutes and related structures:

? Mechanical items fabricated according to plant specifications/drawings.

? Drawings of new items to be fabricated, erected and commissioned;

? Fabricated items properly installed.

To attend to all safety aspects related to fixed and mobile plant and equipment.

? Lockout procedures are in place before work commences.

? Regular attention to machine/equipment guarding;

? Housekeeping around the machines/equipment per required safety standards.

? Special attention to the safety aspects of welding and cutting metal material.

? Mini risk assessments per job to ensure safe work planning.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must have a recognized apprenticeship as a Fitter or have served a recognized apprenticeship as a Fitter/Boilermaker with good mechanical knowledge.

Must have aggregates and quarry fixed plant and mobile plant experience.

Must have a minimum of 5 years maintenance experience

Be able to work under pressure.

Good interpersonal relationship skills.

Must be available to work overtime when required.

Extensive Experience in – Jaw Crushers, Cone Crushers, Screens and Washing Plants.

Additional: Overtime will be paid (Including Saturdays and Public Holiday)

Desired Skills:

Jaw crushers

washing plants

cone crushers

fitter

boilermaker

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Krugersdorp. The ideal candidate must have their own vehicle.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

