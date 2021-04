Business Generator

Business Generator / Lead Generator required for company based in Pretoria

Requirements:

Reliable Transport

1 – 2 years telesales / business generating experience

Must have Outbound telesales exp. (cold calling and booking appointment for sales people)

Office automation / CCTV / Telecoms / Solar experience will be an advantage

Must have cold calling experience

Must be well spoken & well presented

Should live close to Pretoria area

Must have a passion for sales and be driven by commission

Candidates should only apply if they meet the minimum requirements

We are NOT looking for call centre staff

R8, 000 – R10, 000 cost to company plus commission

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Cold calling

sales

business development

Closing Deals

Sales Skills

B2B Sales

Telesales

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

