C & I Mechanician
Responsibilities:
Reporting to the C & I Technician, this role is responsible for the installation, maintenance, faultfinding and repair within the control and instrumentation discipline.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 10
- N2 National Certificate
- Instrument Mechanician Trade Certificate through a recognized institution and/or apprentices
- 5 years relevant experience in control and instrumentation Technicians Mechanician
- Experience and knowledge in the operation of Wonder ware in Touch SCADA and Allen Bradley RS logic 5000 PLC
- Valid Driver’s license
Salary: R[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Instrument Mechanician
- installation
- Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate