C & I Mechanician

Apr 18, 2021

Responsibilities:
Reporting to the C & I Technician, this role is responsible for the installation, maintenance, faultfinding and repair within the control and instrumentation discipline.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 10
  • N2 National Certificate
  • Instrument Mechanician Trade Certificate through a recognized institution and/or apprentices
  • 5 years relevant experience in control and instrumentation Technicians Mechanician
  • Experience and knowledge in the operation of Wonder ware in Touch SCADA and Allen Bradley RS logic 5000 PLC
  • Valid Driver’s license

Salary: R[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Instrument Mechanician
  • installation
  • Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

