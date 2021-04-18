C & I Mechanician

C & I Mechanician

Responsibilities:

Reporting to the C & I Technician, this role is responsible for the installation, maintenance, faultfinding and repair within the control and instrumentation discipline.

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 10

N2 National Certificate

Instrument Mechanician Trade Certificate through a recognized institution and/or apprentices

5 years relevant experience in control and instrumentation Technicians Mechanician

Experience and knowledge in the operation of Wonder ware in Touch SCADA and Allen Bradley RS logic 5000 PLC

Valid Driver’s license

Salary: R[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Instrument Mechanician

installation

Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position