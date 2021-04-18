C & I Technician

Responsible for the maintenance, installation, optimization, improvement, and upgrading of all C&I related equipment (3 years contract)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

N6 Diploma in Electrical Engineering Light current (LC) or Instrumentation and Process Control with Trade Test Certificate OR equivalent qualifications

8 years relevant experience in control and instrumentation Technicians

Valid Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

maintenance

installatio

upgrading of all C&I related equipment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

