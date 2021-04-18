C & I Technician

Apr 18, 2021

Responsible for the maintenance, installation, optimization, improvement, and upgrading of all C&I related equipment (3 years contract)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • N6 Diploma in Electrical Engineering Light current (LC) or Instrumentation and Process Control with Trade Test Certificate OR equivalent qualifications
  • 8 years relevant experience in control and instrumentation Technicians
  • Valid Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

