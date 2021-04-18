C & I Technician

Responsible for the maintenance, installation, optimization, improvement, and upgrading of all C&I related equipment (3 years contract)
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- N6 Diploma in Electrical Engineering Light current (LC) or Instrumentation and Process Control with Trade Test Certificate OR equivalent qualifications
- 8 years relevant experience in control and instrumentation Technicians
- Valid Driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- maintenance
- installatio
- upgrading of all C&I related equipment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma