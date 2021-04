Commercial Lines Underwriter

COMMERCIAL INSURANCE UNDERWRITER

MINIMUM 3 YEARS EXPERIENCE

Your job will be providing quotations, issuing poilicies, handling renewal instructions on a portfolio of commercial and personal lines clients.

RE5 is a minimum requirement

Desired Skills:

Underwriting

Insurance

Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Risk Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Join a growing multi faceted financial services company on the East Rand.

