Cyber security consultant

- Do you have a minimum of two years cyber risk consulting experience?
- Switch from Cyber consulting to Cyber libility insurance underwriting
- Join a specialist underwriter and learn underwriting and risk assessments while also bringing your consulting experience to their product offering
- Suits someone looking to apply their cyber risk consulting skills in a different field whilst still benefiting clients
- BSc a miniumum requirement
- MSc Computer Science preferred
Desired Skills:
- cyber consulting
- computer science
- Vulnerability analysis
- Risk Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Our client is a fast growing specialist insurance company based in Johannesburg. Join their vibrant young team and take your cyber consulting career into a different and rewarding direction.