Cyber security consultant

Apr 18, 2021

  • Do you have a minimum of two years cyber risk consulting experience?
  • Switch from Cyber consulting to Cyber libility insurance underwriting
  • Join a specialist underwriter and learn underwriting and risk assessments while also bringing your consulting experience to their product offering
  • Suits someone looking to apply their cyber risk consulting skills in a different field whilst still benefiting clients
  • BSc a miniumum requirement
  • MSc Computer Science preferred

Desired Skills:

  • cyber consulting
  • computer science
  • Vulnerability analysis
  • Risk Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Our client is a fast growing specialist insurance company based in Johannesburg. Join their vibrant young team and take your cyber consulting career into a different and rewarding direction.

