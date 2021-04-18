Data Scientists

Are you an ““all-rounder” and hail from a strong software domain?

My global client is looking for your brilliant and complicated mind !

Essential :

PostgreSQL, MS SQL, Apache Spark, Python, AWS Cloud Tech experience Advantageous : AWS Athena, AWS Glue, Sagemaker, R, SciKit Learn and TensorFlow

Happy to find Data Engineers and grow them into Data Scientists but would like candidates to have had as much exposure to new tech as possible (AWS based tech).

BA background in Stats is essential .

If interested in finding out more about this and similar roles please contact [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

