DBA

Looking for a master of their Skill set ! Top DBA with leadership and mentoring capabilities to join a strong existing team on the precipice of huge expansion !

Essential: 3+ years Management and maintenance of MSSQL servers, must excel in SQL Query Optimization, (must be willing to partake in an on-call schedule )(1-week on-call every 4-5 weeks),

3+ years exp management and maintenance of MS SQL servers

Advantageous: Development background in C# or other C-based languages, experience in other database technologies such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis etc.

High-level responsibilities include: · SQL Query optimization of existing queries and stored procedures.

o Primary focus on Microsoft SQL server but also including MySQL, PostgreSQL.

o Find bad performing SQL queries in production databases, implement, test and deploy changes in line with our change control policies.

o Suggest and implement index optimizations and index maintenance strategies based on usage patterns. · Continuous monitoring of general health of database servers and services and recommend accordingly.

o The DBA team have oversight over our MSSQLSERVER, MySQL, PosgreSQL and Redis servers and clusters. As we add more database systems to our tech-stack like DynamoDB or Redshift

We’d also love you to have AWS exposure.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

