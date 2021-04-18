Diesel Mechanic

To maintain and repair all Mobile Mechanized Units and TMM equipment to specifications.

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:

To maintain Mobile Mechanized Units and TMM to support optimal availability.

Budgeted tons achieved on a monthly basis for all MMU’s.

Equipment maintained to OEM standards.

Weekly checks on all equipment with corrective actions where required.

A target of 85 % availability to be achieved.

Pre- Shift Checklists are reviewed to ensure a comprehensive maintenance function.

Fit for purpose spares are obtained timeously to ensure that the target Availability is achieved.

All tools, personal and company are kept in good working condition.

Lubrication of plant is done daily.

To repairs to both MMU and TMM machinery and equipment.

The correct diagnoses to ensure correct fault finding.

Correct spares obtained timeously.

Work is planned to support the availability of equipment and machinery to optimise production.

Equipment and machinery performance is tested before handover.

Resources coordinated with production to minimise downtime.

To carry out the company’s housekeeping practices.

A clean, obstacle free, well organised work environment.

Clearly demarcated work areas.

Tools are returned after being cleaned and inspected.

Experience required:

Completed apprenticeship /qualified artisan.

Min 5 Years’ Experience in Aggregates and Sand Production Mining.

Extensive experience in working Mobile crushing and screening Plants, be able to Maintain and repair specific mobiles (i.e. Articulated Dump Trucks, Front End Loaders, CAT Engines C9, C13 etc.)

MINIMUM EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 and/or National Certificate N3

Must have a recognized apprenticeship as a Diesel Mechanic or have served a recognized apprenticeship as a Diesel Mechanic “Red Seal Certificate” and with good mechanical knowledge.

Must have a minimum of 5 years maintenance/mechanical experience.

Be able to work under pressure.

Good interpersonal relationship skills.

Must be available to work overtime when required.

Additional requirements:

Must be a Male any Race, age 30 – 40years

Have own transport, as public transport is a bit far from the area.

Desired Skills:

Red seal

N3 Cerfticate

Maintenance

front end loaders

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Krugersdorp.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

