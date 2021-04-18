Office Automation Sales Consultant

We are currently looking for a New Business Development Sales consultant with office automation industry experience (Pretoria)

Essential:

2 – 4 years office automation sales experience

Experience with PABX / ICT / CCTV would be an advantage

Good track record

Should have previous pay slips / commission sheets

Own vehicle & driver’s license

Hunter mentality is essential

Should be driven by commission

CTC Negotiable according to experience 18k – 25k plus commission based on GP

Please mail an updated CV and use Ref: OA Sales – Pretoria

Desired Skills:

sales

new business development

account management

office automation

PABX

Cold Calling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Leading office automation company in SA

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

