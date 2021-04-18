Office Automation Sales Consultant

We are currently looking for a New Business Development Sales consultant with office automation industry experience (Pretoria)
Essential:
2 – 4 years office automation sales experience
Experience with PABX / ICT / CCTV would be an advantage
Good track record
Should have previous pay slips / commission sheets
Own vehicle & driver’s license
Hunter mentality is essential
Should be driven by commission
CTC Negotiable according to experience 18k – 25k plus commission based on GP
Please mail an updated CV and use Ref: OA Sales – Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- sales
- new business development
- account management
- office automation
- PABX
- Cold Calling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Leading office automation company in SA
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission