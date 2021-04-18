Process Engineer – PMB at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader Manufacturing Industry Seeks Qualified Process Engineer to join there Team. A vacancy exist at the Pietermaritzburg site for a Process Engineer reporting to the Engineering Manager

The successful candidate’s Key Area Responsibilities, Training and Attributes are inclusive but not limited to the following:

Ã¯û€šÂ· Implement continued improvement to process parameters in line with the improvement of material, yield, quality and improved efficiency/downtime.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Effectively make use of resources to identify areas of concern in conjunction with the yield department.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Pay particular attention to new products materials and establishing process conditions for all new designs by industrializing the process prior to handing over to Production.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Ensure that updated process conditions are forwarded to the relative departments for inclusion in documentation in accordance with the Quality procedure.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Propose improvement in material, machine and labour utilisation thereby positively impacting on overall efficiency.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Deal with all process training related issues, assist with necessary training via the Training Department.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Provide relevant support to Production and other departments as required.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Assist Capex originators in drawing up Capital Expenditure requests (Capex) on process related projects.Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are as follows:

Ã¯û€šÂ· Matric plus Fitter Trade Test

Ã¯û€šÂ· National Diploma Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.

Ã¯û€šÂ· At least 3 to 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Exposure to Cable manufacturing industry will be advantageous.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Sound administration and communication skills.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Analytical and strong problem solving skills with the ability to work well under pressure.

Ã¯û€šÂ· Good understanding of the principles of Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid / Pension /Provident

Learn more/Apply for this position