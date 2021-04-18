Pump Technical Sales rep

Our client is urgently seeking a Technical Sales Representative – specialising with Pumps.
Salary: Basic and commission
Duties:
- Drive sales of all engineering products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant direct sales opportunities;
- Establishing and maintaining strong business relationships and identifying new opportunities with new customers;
- Compiling quotations and following-up on orders intake, loading sales order and ensuring that customers are informed of any backorders or delivery times;
- Attending all conferences and exhibitions as required and arranging seminars as needed;
- Communicating pricing, price increases and terms and conditions;
- Work closely with the internal sales, engineering, planning, production and dispatch to ensure high customer satisfaction;
- Recommend alternate products based on cost, availability and specifications;
- Educate customers on our product features and benefits in order to improve product sales while ensuring customer satisfaction and product reliability;
- Improve profitability on a reasonable basis, evaluating each situation on its merit
- Achieve agreed sales targets;
- Ensure that all customer complaints, issues and queries are resolved timeously;
- Perform other related functions as and when required or assigned by management Customer queries handled courteously and timeously; and
- Assist with the forecast for pumps build;
- Adhere to all company policies, procedures and standards operating procedures and ensure familiarization with all available amendments.
Knowledge Skills and Critical Competencies
- Knowledge of Syspro (will be an added advantage);
- Proficient in Microsoft Office;
- Well-developed written and verbal communication skills;
- Active listening skills;
- Report writing skills;
- Time management skills;
- Must be responsible and reliable
- Have strong personality, confident and with excellent people skills
- Strong decision making and problem solving skills
- Be ambitious, self-motivated with high energy and hardworking
- Must be logical, analytical with attention to detail and a high level of accuracy and neatness;
- Must be able to work in a team;
- Telephone etiquette;
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
Preferred Minimum Education & Experience
- Grade 12/N3 Certificate (a must);
- National Diploma/Degree in Sales / Marketing/ Engineering (a must);
- 2-3 Year experience as a Sales representative in the Pump Industry;
- Strategic prospecting skills; and
- Knowledge of Double Diaphragms and Progressive Positive Displacement Pumps (will be an added advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Pump sales
- marketing
- technical sales
- syspro
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Engineering industry. Candidates MUST have Pump sales experience.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- commission
- medical aid
- pension fund