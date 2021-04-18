Pump Technical Sales rep

Apr 18, 2021

Our client is urgently seeking a Technical Sales Representative – specialising with Pumps.
Salary: Basic and commission

Duties:

  • Drive sales of all engineering products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant direct sales opportunities;
  • Establishing and maintaining strong business relationships and identifying new opportunities with new customers;
  • Compiling quotations and following-up on orders intake, loading sales order and ensuring that customers are informed of any backorders or delivery times;
  • Attending all conferences and exhibitions as required and arranging seminars as needed;
  • Communicating pricing, price increases and terms and conditions;
  • Work closely with the internal sales, engineering, planning, production and dispatch to ensure high customer satisfaction;
  • Recommend alternate products based on cost, availability and specifications;
  • Educate customers on our product features and benefits in order to improve product sales while ensuring customer satisfaction and product reliability;
  • Improve profitability on a reasonable basis, evaluating each situation on its merit
  • Achieve agreed sales targets;
  • Ensure that all customer complaints, issues and queries are resolved timeously;
  • Perform other related functions as and when required or assigned by management Customer queries handled courteously and timeously; and
  • Assist with the forecast for pumps build;
  • Adhere to all company policies, procedures and standards operating procedures and ensure familiarization with all available amendments.

Knowledge Skills and Critical Competencies

  • Knowledge of Syspro (will be an added advantage);
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office;
  • Well-developed written and verbal communication skills;
  • Active listening skills;
  • Report writing skills;
  • Time management skills;
  • Must be responsible and reliable
  • Have strong personality, confident and with excellent people skills
  • Strong decision making and problem solving skills
  • Be ambitious, self-motivated with high energy and hardworking
  • Must be logical, analytical with attention to detail and a high level of accuracy and neatness;
  • Must be able to work in a team;
  • Telephone etiquette;
  • Must have a valid driver’s license.

Preferred Minimum Education & Experience

  • Grade 12/N3 Certificate (a must);
  • National Diploma/Degree in Sales / Marketing/ Engineering (a must);
  • 2-3 Year experience as a Sales representative in the Pump Industry;
  • Strategic prospecting skills; and
  • Knowledge of Double Diaphragms and Progressive Positive Displacement Pumps (will be an added advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Pump sales
  • marketing
  • technical sales
  • syspro

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Engineering industry. Candidates MUST have Pump sales experience.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • commission
  • medical aid
  • pension fund

