Pump Technical Sales rep

Our client is urgently seeking a Technical Sales Representative – specialising with Pumps.

Salary: Basic and commission

Duties:

Drive sales of all engineering products, by developing, identifying, and securing all relevant direct sales opportunities;

Establishing and maintaining strong business relationships and identifying new opportunities with new customers;

Compiling quotations and following-up on orders intake, loading sales order and ensuring that customers are informed of any backorders or delivery times;

Attending all conferences and exhibitions as required and arranging seminars as needed;

Communicating pricing, price increases and terms and conditions;

Work closely with the internal sales, engineering, planning, production and dispatch to ensure high customer satisfaction;

Recommend alternate products based on cost, availability and specifications;

Educate customers on our product features and benefits in order to improve product sales while ensuring customer satisfaction and product reliability;

Improve profitability on a reasonable basis, evaluating each situation on its merit

Achieve agreed sales targets;

Ensure that all customer complaints, issues and queries are resolved timeously;

Perform other related functions as and when required or assigned by management Customer queries handled courteously and timeously; and

Assist with the forecast for pumps build;

Adhere to all company policies, procedures and standards operating procedures and ensure familiarization with all available amendments.

Knowledge Skills and Critical Competencies

Knowledge of Syspro (will be an added advantage);

Proficient in Microsoft Office;

Well-developed written and verbal communication skills;

Active listening skills;

Report writing skills;

Time management skills;

Must be responsible and reliable

Have strong personality, confident and with excellent people skills

Strong decision making and problem solving skills

Be ambitious, self-motivated with high energy and hardworking

Must be logical, analytical with attention to detail and a high level of accuracy and neatness;

Must be able to work in a team;

Telephone etiquette;

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Preferred Minimum Education & Experience

Grade 12/N3 Certificate (a must);

National Diploma/Degree in Sales / Marketing/ Engineering (a must);

2-3 Year experience as a Sales representative in the Pump Industry;

Strategic prospecting skills; and

Knowledge of Double Diaphragms and Progressive Positive Displacement Pumps (will be an added advantage)

