Team Lead : PS

Tired of being part of the ” big ” machine and just being a number? Join a local, international te

am that comprise of small agile teams where your people and tech skills count!! Your input counts and matters here! Apply now !

In short , my client is a Java house and needs the following critical requirements met :

Leading / mentoring of an AGILE Java team in a production evironment ( 3 years plus )

Exposure to Hibernate, Spring and Springboot

Experience with Microserives is important

Experience with Angularjs !

Ideally a Full Stack Developer

Must be Servant Leader

Be part of recruiting your own team, work with Product owners and deal with the architecture for your product.

This role will ultimately be Cape Town based but for now , remote. If interested in this opportunity, my client will assist with relocation.

