Administrator (FTC) PHRU

An Administrator (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.
Main purpose of the job
- To perform all administration duties and ensuring the smooth running of the Project
Location
- PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto
Key performance areas
- Filing and Photocopying study documents
- Receiving of visitors/clients and referring them accordingly
- Answering and transferring calls to the respective departments
- Capturing study data as required
- Data Quality check
- Responsible for delivery of files, documents, correspondence for study staff
- Organize staff meetings
- Take and distribute minutes
- Manage petty cash reimbursements
- Manage participant travel cost reimbursements
- Book participants follow – up visits
- Stock ordering and maintenance of stock inventory
- General Office administration
Required minimum education and training
- Matric Certificate
- Certificate/Diploma in office administration
- Intermediate MS Excel and MS Access training
- Valid driver’s license
Required minimum work experience
- 2-year experience in a similar administrative role, research environment, or data team
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Ability to communicate in at least one local language
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Attention to detail
- Sense of urgency
- Time conscious
- Ability to work with low supervision
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 26 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.