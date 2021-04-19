ADMS Consultant at iOCO

The Role: An ADMS Consultant required to install, configure, integrate and support the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) for a Technology Provider for the GE PowerOn ADMS to Electrical Distribution Utilities across Sub-Saharan [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • Installation, Configuration, Integration and Support of Enterprise Software Systems
  • Understanding of Electrical Distribution Utilities
  • GE PowerOn Advanced Distribution Management Systems
  • Relational Databases (Oracle)
  • Basic Linux Skills (Command Line)

Preferred Experience:

  • Linux System Administration

Essential Qualifications:

  • BEng (Electrical, Electronic & Computer)
  • BSc Computer Science

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Installation of ADMS and ADMS components
  • Configuration and Localisation of ADMS in customer environment
  • Integration of ADMS with other Electrical utility systems including GIS, EAM, ERP, CRM, etc.
  • Support of ADMS to enable 24×7 operation
  • Training of customer staff in the use and maintenance of their ADMS

Personality and Attributes: Competencies & Personality Traits:

  • Ability to Learn
  • Ability to Interact with Customers
  • Ability to Interact within a team
  • Ability to Solve Problems

