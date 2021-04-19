ADMS Consultant at iOCO

The Role: An ADMS Consultant required to install, configure, integrate and support the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) for a Technology Provider for the GE PowerOn ADMS to Electrical Distribution Utilities across Sub-Saharan [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:
- Installation, Configuration, Integration and Support of Enterprise Software Systems
- Understanding of Electrical Distribution Utilities
- GE PowerOn Advanced Distribution Management Systems
- Relational Databases (Oracle)
- Basic Linux Skills (Command Line)
Preferred Experience:
- Linux System Administration
Essential Qualifications:
- BEng (Electrical, Electronic & Computer)
- BSc Computer Science
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Installation of ADMS and ADMS components
- Configuration and Localisation of ADMS in customer environment
- Integration of ADMS with other Electrical utility systems including GIS, EAM, ERP, CRM, etc.
- Support of ADMS to enable 24×7 operation
- Training of customer staff in the use and maintenance of their ADMS
Personality and Attributes: Competencies & Personality Traits:
- Ability to Learn
- Ability to Interact with Customers
- Ability to Interact within a team
- Ability to Solve Problems