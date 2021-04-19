ADMS Intern at iOCO

The Role: An ADMS Intern needed for a Technology Provider, install, configure, train and maintain the GE PowerOn Advanced Distribution Management Systems to Electrical Distribution Utilities across Sub-Saharan [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

Min 1 – 2 years experience required

Installation, Configuration, Integration and Support of Enterprise Software Systems

Understanding of Electrical Distribution Utilities

GE PowerOn Advanced Distribution Management Systems

Relational Databases (Oracle)

Basic Linux Skills (Command Line)

Preferred Experience:

Linux System Administration

Essential Qualifications:

BEng (Electrical, Electronic & Computer)

BSc Computer Science

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Installation of ADMS and ADMS components

Configuration and Localisation of ADMS in customer environment

Integration of ADMS with other Electrical utility systems including GIS, EAM, ERP, CRM, etc.

Support of ADMS to enable 24×7 operation

Training of customer staff in the use and maintenance of their ADMS

Personality and Attributes: Competencies & Personality Traits:

Ability to Learn

Ability to Interact with Customers

Ability to Interact within a team

Ability to Solve Problems

