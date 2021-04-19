Advanced Systems Developer at Headhunters

Apr 19, 2021

Our PE based client, operating in the IT space, is seeking to employ an experienced Advanced Systems Developer.

The candidate will:

  • Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
  • Must be willing to travel and have their own reliable vehicle with valid driver’s license.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven track record with minimum 2-4/5 years of experience preferred.
  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
  • Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
  • Development o Web, Windows & Mobile Development
  • .NET Framework and Core
  • NET, MVC, Web API and Core
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
  • jQuery, Angular and React
  • ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
  • Databases o SQL Server 2012-2019
  • Database Design
  • Database Administration
  • Applications o Windows Server 2012-2019
  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
  • Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
    • Development of SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online
    • Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
    • Workflow Development
    • Nintex or K2
    • Office 365 Development
    • Azure Development

