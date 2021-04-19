Advanced Systems Developer at Headhunters

Our PE based client, operating in the IT space, is seeking to employ an experienced Advanced Systems Developer.
The candidate will:
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
- Must be willing to travel and have their own reliable vehicle with valid driver’s license.
Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience
- Proven track record with minimum 2-4/5 years of experience preferred.
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
- Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
- Development o Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- .NET Framework and Core
- NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Databases o SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Database Administration
- Applications o Windows Server 2012-2019
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
- Development of SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Workflow Development
- Nintex or K2
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Development