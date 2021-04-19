Advanced Web Developer (Frontend Developer)

Our client in the Midrand area is recruiting for an Advanced Web Dveloper (Frontend Developer) experience. This individual will be part of a team that will implement features utilizing the agile methodology, review and present proposed technical solutions

Duties and Responsibilities:

Implement quality solutions on time,

Preparation of system/technical documentation

Demos of functionality implemented

Unit tests

Quality assurance

Code Review

Deployments

Operational Support:

Ensure production issues gets resolved within SLA when assigned to 3rd level team.

Assist with facilitating emergency changes required on production environment.

Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues on SIT, E2E, UAT and production environments when needed.

Root cause analysis of Production Related Incidents.

Assist with release notes and deployment documentation for future releases

Ensure production support documentation is maintained in Confluence.

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Development and Support of custom developed applications

Diploma or degree

Desired Skills:

Angular 10+

Typescript

Karma/ Jasmine

HTML/ CSS

Web Components

PostgreSQL

Maven

Jira/ Confluence

X-Ray

Bitbucket

git

NgRx

AngularJS

Webpack

Jenkins

SonarQube

Node.js

Shell scripts

Fortify

Constrat ASSESS

OAUTH2

Selenium

Gatling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

