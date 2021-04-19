Advanced Web Developer (Frontend Developer)

Apr 19, 2021

Our client in the Midrand area is recruiting for an Advanced Web Dveloper (Frontend Developer) experience. This individual will be part of a team that will implement features utilizing the agile methodology, review and present proposed technical solutions

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Implement quality solutions on time,
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation
  • Demos of functionality implemented
  • Unit tests
  • Quality assurance
  • Code Review
  • Deployments
  • Operational Support:
  • Ensure production issues gets resolved within SLA when assigned to 3rd level team.
  • Assist with facilitating emergency changes required on production environment.
  • Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues on SIT, E2E, UAT and production environments when needed.
  • Root cause analysis of Production Related Incidents.
  • Assist with release notes and deployment documentation for future releases
  • Ensure production support documentation is maintained in Confluence.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Development and Support of custom developed applications
  • Diploma or degree

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 10+
  • Typescript
  • Karma/ Jasmine
  • HTML/ CSS
  • Web Components
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • Jira/ Confluence
  • X-Ray
  • Bitbucket
  • git
  • NgRx
  • AngularJS
  • Webpack
  • Jenkins
  • SonarQube
  • Node.js
  • Shell scripts
  • Fortify
  • Constrat ASSESS
  • OAUTH2
  • Selenium
  • Gatling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

