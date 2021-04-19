Advanced Web Developer (Frontend Developer)

Our client in the Midrand area is recruiting for an Advanced Web Dveloper (Frontend Developer) experience. This individual will be part of a team that will implement features utilizing the agile methodology, review and present proposed technical solutions
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Implement quality solutions on time,
- Preparation of system/technical documentation
- Demos of functionality implemented
- Unit tests
- Quality assurance
- Code Review
- Deployments
- Operational Support:
- Ensure production issues gets resolved within SLA when assigned to 3rd level team.
- Assist with facilitating emergency changes required on production environment.
- Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues on SIT, E2E, UAT and production environments when needed.
- Root cause analysis of Production Related Incidents.
- Assist with release notes and deployment documentation for future releases
- Ensure production support documentation is maintained in Confluence.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Development and Support of custom developed applications
- Diploma or degree
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10+
- Typescript
- Karma/ Jasmine
- HTML/ CSS
- Web Components
- PostgreSQL
- Maven
- Jira/ Confluence
- X-Ray
- Bitbucket
- git
- NgRx
- AngularJS
- Webpack
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Node.js
- Shell scripts
- Fortify
- Constrat ASSESS
- OAUTH2
- Selenium
- Gatling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree