Agile Operations Lead

10 years project management experience in an ICT environment, managing data and software projects and working with software development teams.

Demonstrable experience of Agile and Scrum Management methodologies across all IT related initiatives

BSC Degree or relevant technology advanced diploma at NQF Level 7

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

Agile Foundations and Practitioner APMG

The Agile Ops Lead will be founded on the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform which will be responsible for extracting data from the various target system, perform data transformation and modelling into the Azure data structures, and then ultimately creating the Unified Person Record for re-representation back to any data consumer (whether it be systems or end-users).

However, the platform must be underpinned by a mature and reliable operational framework to ensure the continued performance and delivery of our services.

Therefore, this role of the Operations Lead will be extremely important. The role should ensure that the platform remains operational, which includes:

Define, implement and maintain the operational framework

Define, implement and maintain the monitoring and alerting tools and associated rules

Define, implement and maintain the workflows for IT service management functions i.e. incident and problem management

Define, implement and maintain communication to relevant stakeholders during changes, maintenance and/or incidents

Monitor report on the departmental services against agreed SLA’s.

The role would also assume a Scrum Master function where during our daily stand-ups, the Operations Lead will own the manage, track and present the enhancement requests and backlog to formulate the weeks development priorities on the platform.

This would also require the role to own the implementation and maintenance of our Team DevOps board and tasks.

Please also note when referring candidates that good communication and interpersonal skills is essential at this level.

Candidates referred must demonstrate the ability to work and liaise with stakeholders at all levels.

Desired Skills:

agile project management

agile

scrum

capm

apmg

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

