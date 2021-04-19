Analyst Programmer II at Talenttac

Lead a product team (2 to 6 members)

Provide technical guidance and support to the product team

Design high-level solutions and database tables

Lead development on projects in this space

Accountable for the product team’s quality of work

End-to-end delivery of the SDLC

Help with day-to-day queries from business users and PIT teams

First-line of support and/or standby when needed

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels

Managing the admin of the team and self on company approved toolkits

Prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or complex nature with no assistance.

Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with the application or technical problems.

Play an active role in the strategic future of the system

Our client within the Retail space is looking for a candidate to join their [URL Removed] Requirements

Technologies:

PL/SQL Developer / Oracle Forms / Oracle ADF (optional) / Java (optional)

Linux / Autosys

SVN / JIRA

Key Competencies and Qualifications

A senior-level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of application programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

Ability to liaise with the customer to define specifications on projects.

Ability to do application design.

Ability to lead junior staff members.

Knowledge and understanding of the client’s cellular space

8 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL

At least 10 years of IT experience

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Attention to detail

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Structured and strong planning capabilities

