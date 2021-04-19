Angular Developer

Responsible for end to end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions with special focus on user interfaces applying best practices in UX and CX principles. Assisting application architect in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of user interfaces.

Key responsibilities – Design, implement, test and deploy complex UX software solutions:

Responsible for assisting application architect in extending the design of the aYo user interface capabilities as well as any other capability needed.

Implementing complex software designs using the aYo Frontend stack. (HTML, CSS, Angular) CSS / Bootstrap Javascript Angular 8.0 Typescript Rest API Consumption Node NPM Modules Unit testing via Karma Agile/Scrum Ensuring an adequate level of unit test coverage across all developed source code. Taking ownership, ensuring reliability and fault tolerance across java components. Contribute to continuous code review and quality assurance processes. Actively use SonarQube to increase source code quality, root out bad practices and security vulnerabilities. Responsible for applying SOLID software development principles. Responsible for best practices in logging and monitoring enablement. Continuously keep changelogs of components up to date as needed when changes occur. Actively being involved in deployment of software using Jenkins by applying the DevOps principle that if you code it, you deploy it.



Minimum experience:

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing and Mocking

Good Understanding of UX and CX Principles

Extensive experience with browser based technologies.

Experience consumption of REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes

Employer & Job Benefits:

Permanent

Medical Aid

Pension

Group Life

