Audit Consultant at Woolworths

Apr 19, 2021

Main Purpose:

To deliver highly effective audit projects which tangibly identify and driveimprovements within the control environment.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide the audit manager with an assessment of the risk and control framework within relevant areas.
  • Provide the audit manager with pre-assessments of the risk and proposed control framework for key business improvement projects prior to go-live.
  • Deliver audit projects in accordance with the required standards.
  • Produce high quality reports that clearly identify control adequacy and effectiveness concerns.
  • Educate line managers on key business process risks and expected minimum internal controls to manage these.
  • Produce high quality working papers and reports in line with agreed standards.
  • Prepare of quarterly audit committee submission for the audit manager.
  • Manage relationships with internal clients to ensure that their audit needs are met.
  • Perform effectiveness audits at our international operations (Africa and Australia)

Key Comepetencies:

Technical skills:

  • CA qualification (or at least SAICA Board part one and studying towards IRBA part two)
  • 2 – 4 years post articles experience in corporate/ audit environment
  • Internal audit, or operational, financial or merchandising experience
  • Effective process analysis/ systems knowledge and experience
  • Knowledge and understanding of risk based approach to internal audit
  • Effective report writing skills

Behavioural skills

  • Planning and organising
  • Passion for the brand and customers
  • Thinking strategically and commercially
  • Leading Transformation
  • Connecting people
  • Delivering high performance
  • Having a merchant mindset
  • Making insightful business decisions
  • Driving quality
  • Personal Effectiveness
  • Ability to effectively convene and manage outputs in workshop scenarios
  • Ability to effectively communicate and build relationships with senior business management

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”

Closing date: 30 April 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Please refer to above key competencies

