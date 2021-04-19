Audit Consultant at Woolworths

Main Purpose:
To deliver highly effective audit projects which tangibly identify and driveimprovements within the control environment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide the audit manager with an assessment of the risk and control framework within relevant areas.
- Provide the audit manager with pre-assessments of the risk and proposed control framework for key business improvement projects prior to go-live.
- Deliver audit projects in accordance with the required standards.
- Produce high quality reports that clearly identify control adequacy and effectiveness concerns.
- Educate line managers on key business process risks and expected minimum internal controls to manage these.
- Produce high quality working papers and reports in line with agreed standards.
- Prepare of quarterly audit committee submission for the audit manager.
- Manage relationships with internal clients to ensure that their audit needs are met.
- Perform effectiveness audits at our international operations (Africa and Australia)
Key Comepetencies:
Technical skills:
- CA qualification (or at least SAICA Board part one and studying towards IRBA part two)
- 2 – 4 years post articles experience in corporate/ audit environment
- Internal audit, or operational, financial or merchandising experience
- Effective process analysis/ systems knowledge and experience
- Knowledge and understanding of risk based approach to internal audit
- Effective report writing skills
Behavioural skills
- Planning and organising
- Passion for the brand and customers
- Thinking strategically and commercially
- Leading Transformation
- Connecting people
- Delivering high performance
- Having a merchant mindset
- Making insightful business decisions
- Driving quality
- Personal Effectiveness
- Ability to effectively convene and manage outputs in workshop scenarios
- Ability to effectively communicate and build relationships with senior business management
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”
Closing date: 30 April 2021
Desired Skills:
- Please refer to above key competencies