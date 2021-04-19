Audit Consultant at Woolworths

Main Purpose:

To deliver highly effective audit projects which tangibly identify and driveimprovements within the control environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide the audit manager with an assessment of the risk and control framework within relevant areas.

Provide the audit manager with pre-assessments of the risk and proposed control framework for key business improvement projects prior to go-live.

Deliver audit projects in accordance with the required standards.

Produce high quality reports that clearly identify control adequacy and effectiveness concerns.

Educate line managers on key business process risks and expected minimum internal controls to manage these.

Produce high quality working papers and reports in line with agreed standards.

Prepare of quarterly audit committee submission for the audit manager.

Manage relationships with internal clients to ensure that their audit needs are met.

Perform effectiveness audits at our international operations (Africa and Australia)

Key Comepetencies:

Technical skills:

CA qualification (or at least SAICA Board part one and studying towards IRBA part two)

2 – 4 years post articles experience in corporate/ audit environment

Internal audit, or operational, financial or merchandising experience

Effective process analysis/ systems knowledge and experience

Knowledge and understanding of risk based approach to internal audit

Effective report writing skills

Behavioural skills

Planning and organising

Passion for the brand and customers

Thinking strategically and commercially

Leading Transformation

Connecting people

Delivering high performance

Having a merchant mindset

Making insightful business decisions

Driving quality

Personal Effectiveness

Ability to effectively convene and manage outputs in workshop scenarios

Ability to effectively communicate and build relationships with senior business management

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”

Closing date: 30 April 2021

Desired Skills:

Please refer to above key competencies

Learn more/Apply for this position