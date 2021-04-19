Back End Engineer (Django) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join a fun & friendly team who pride themselves on technical excellent, helping ship features for some of Europe’s most successful & fast-growing start-ups as the next Back End Engineer sought by our client, an Outsourcing Specialist. You will use your expertise in best-practice Django patterns to shape up a crisp and maintainable codebase, writing Python code that is clear and effective. You will require working knowledge of Django and its patterns and of advanced Backend topics like authentication & caching, skilled with GraphQL, APIs, have experience designing & building robust web application backends and understand database design principles and be proficient building applications backed by relational or NoSQL [URL Removed] bugs (actually this one not so much).

Roasting JavaScript for being a dumb language. We love JavaScript but it also sucks.

Implementing features that will impact real users. Some of our applications have hundreds of thousands of monthly active users.

(if you work in-person) Play for glory in the Ping Pong PowerLeague. Or just get beaten by Jamie in an ad-hoc office friendly. The table is always ready for a game.

(if you work remote) Play for glory in the [URL Removed] Global Championships. Or join us in the Minecraft server. Any time is a good time to defeat the Ender dragon.

Reviewing pull requests and creating and having yours reviewed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience designing and building robust web application backends.

Strong working ability in Python.

Working knowledge of Django and its patterns.

Good understanding of database design principles and proficiency building applications backed by relational or NoSQL databases.

Working knowledge of advanced backend topics like authentication, caching, background jobs.

Proficiency building GraphQL APIs on the backend.

As a bonus, you might have some experience scaling applications to handle increased user loads.

As a bonus, you might have some experience thoughtfully designing APIs.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position