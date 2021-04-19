Bookkeeper

Reporting to: Financial Manager

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 – 4 years bookkeeping experience
  • Matric
  • Diploma in Finance
  • Advanced experience on Excel and Word
  • Experience on Pastel Partner/Evolution (capturing up to trial balance).
  • Fluent in Afrikaans (speak, write, understand)

Key responsibilities:
Bookkeeping responsibilities to trial balance for Property Investment and related companies

  • Cashbook processing and bank reconciliations
  • Process entries to trail balance
  • Process customer invoices
  • Assist with queries

Manage Debtors

  • Oversee capturing and allocations of receipts posted by financial clerk
  • Calculate discounts allowed and process journals accordingly
  • Review debtors age analysis weekly and report to senior managers
  • Manage debtor’s book and correspond with customers regarding queries and overdue accounts
  • Prepare monthly age analysis and report to directors

Online Banking Payments

  • Monitor email group on a daily basis to ensure all payments are made and flag urgent payments
  • Ensure contingency of payments on a weekly basis
  • Improve and manage payment process
  • Train and oversee finance clerks setting up payments
  • Release salary payment batches daily

Property, Plant and Equipment

  • Prepare asset, liability, and capital account entries for all CAPEX transactions
  • Prepare and maintain fixed asset register on Pastel Evolution
  • Ensure sound and efficient processes for CAPEX transactions

Creditors

  • Processing of allocated supplier accounts
  • Received statements and prepare remittance advises for payment
  • Reconcile age analysis
  • Ensure timely payments of allocated suppliers

Cashbook Processing

  • Process receipts and payments for allocated cashbooks weekly
  • Reconcile bank accounts weekly
  • Submit recons for month-end control account meetings

Prepaid Accounts

  • Monitor prepaid account to ensure funds are available
  • Process invoices via supplier journals monthly
  • Reconcile balances for control account meetings

Insurance

  • Receive monthly updates from insurance company
  • Receive and file claim forms from operational managers and keep track on an excel spreadsheet

Administration

  • Assist in completion of forms for new supplier account when required
  • Assist in opening of new bank accounts when required
  • Assist with SARS registrations when required
  • Assist with Workman’s Compensation registrations when required
  • Filling and archiving

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel Evolution
  • Pastel Partner
  • Excel
  • Word
  • Bookkeeping
  • Accounting
  • Trial Balance
  • CAPEX
  • Reconciliations
  • Debtors
  • Online Banking Payments
  • Fixed Asset Register
  • Creditors
  • Cashbook Processing
  • Prepaid Accounts
  • Insurance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The company provides specialised outsourced services in a specific niche market in the retail environment.

