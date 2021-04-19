Our client in the transportation services industry, has an opportunity available for a Bookkeeper – Creditors Function, to be based in the Alrode area.
Requirements:
- Matric and relevant qualification
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar position
- Strong Reconciliation experience
- Previous experience in a high pressure environment
- Pastel or similar accounting software
- Fully bilingual – Afrikaans and English
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Able to work with strict procedures and finance policies
- Understanding and/or practical experience with ISO standards
- Highly organised and self-motivated, honest, ethical, and hard-working character.
- High communication skills that can motivate a Team
- Someone that takes ownership, not only for his own area but also sees the bigger vision and conforms to our values.
- Ability to effectively manage time, prioritise and multitask
- Ability to execute job function with urgency but ensuring that quality of work is not compromised.
- Willing to work after hours and on weekends to meet deadlines
- Own Transport essential
KPAs:
- Full Creditors Function
- BEE Procurement Compliancy
- General Procurement
- Fines
- Supplier Management
- Office Cleaning & Refreshments
- Stationery management
- Petty cash backup
