Bookkeeper – Creditors Function

Our client in the transportation services industry, has an opportunity available for a Bookkeeper – Creditors Function, to be based in the Alrode area.

Requirements:

Matric and relevant qualification

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar position

Strong Reconciliation experience

Previous experience in a high pressure environment

Pastel or similar accounting software

Fully bilingual – Afrikaans and English

Must be able to work under pressure

Able to work with strict procedures and finance policies

Understanding and/or practical experience with ISO standards

Highly organised and self-motivated, honest, ethical, and hard-working character.

High communication skills that can motivate a Team

Someone that takes ownership, not only for his own area but also sees the bigger vision and conforms to our values.

Ability to effectively manage time, prioritise and multitask

Ability to execute job function with urgency but ensuring that quality of work is not compromised.

Willing to work after hours and on weekends to meet deadlines

Own Transport essential

KPAs:

Full Creditors Function

BEE Procurement Compliancy

General Procurement

Fines

Supplier Management

Office Cleaning & Refreshments

Stationery management

Petty cash backup

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

