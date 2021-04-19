Bookkeeper – Creditors Function

Apr 19, 2021

Our client in the transportation services industry, has an opportunity available for a Bookkeeper – Creditors Function, to be based in the Alrode area.

Requirements:

  • Matric and relevant qualification
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar position
  • Strong Reconciliation experience
  • Previous experience in a high pressure environment
  • Pastel or similar accounting software
  • Fully bilingual – Afrikaans and English
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Able to work with strict procedures and finance policies
  • Understanding and/or practical experience with ISO standards
  • Highly organised and self-motivated, honest, ethical, and hard-working character.
  • High communication skills that can motivate a Team
  • Someone that takes ownership, not only for his own area but also sees the bigger vision and conforms to our values.
  • Ability to effectively manage time, prioritise and multitask
  • Ability to execute job function with urgency but ensuring that quality of work is not compromised.
  • Willing to work after hours and on weekends to meet deadlines
  • Own Transport essential

KPAs:

  • Full Creditors Function
  • BEE Procurement Compliancy
  • General Procurement
  • Fines
  • Supplier Management
  • Office Cleaning & Refreshments
  • Stationery management
  • Petty cash backup

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

