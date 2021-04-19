Business Analyst

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst. This will be a fixed-term contract for 2 years.

Requirements:

Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline

Relevant certifications in Business Analysis

5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis

3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design

5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)

Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components

Experience of working with security design principles.

Experience in working with SQL

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications

Experience in mobile applications

Knowledge of applicable legislation

Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, business intelligence and system design.

Knowledge of Microservices architecture

Knowledge of legacy and web-based systems interface with each other

Desirable Requirements:

ITIL Foundation



Experience in Agriculture industry



Experience in testing

Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.

Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)

KPAs:

Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards

Collate Requirements and create user stories with comprehensive acceptance criteria

Ensure that procedures and controls to manage Business Analysis are followed and sufficient

Working knowledge of APIs, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices

Manage and maintain Wiki

Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry

Providing progress reports

Reviews test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria

Identify areas for improvement in internal processes

Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules

Client Management

Assists in the facilitation of team and client meetings

Conducts effective progress evaluations

