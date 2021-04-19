Business Analyst

Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst. This will be a fixed-term contract for 2 years.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline
  • Relevant certifications in Business Analysis
  • 5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis
  • 3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design
  • 5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)
  • Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components
  • Experience of working with security design principles.
  • Experience in working with SQL
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications
  • Experience in mobile applications
  • Knowledge of applicable legislation
  • Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, business intelligence and system design.
  • Knowledge of Microservices architecture
  • Knowledge of legacy and web-based systems interface with each other
  • Desirable Requirements:
    • ITIL Foundation
    • Experience in Agriculture industry
    • Experience in testing
  • Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices
  • Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.
  • Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)

KPAs:

  • Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards
  • Collate Requirements and create user stories with comprehensive acceptance criteria
  • Ensure that procedures and controls to manage Business Analysis are followed and sufficient
  • Working knowledge of APIs, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices
  • Manage and maintain Wiki
  • Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry
  • Providing progress reports
  • Reviews test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria
  • Identify areas for improvement in internal processes
  • Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules
  • Client Management
  • Assists in the facilitation of team and client meetings
  • Conducts effective progress evaluations

