Our client in the Western Cape area, has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst. This will be a fixed-term contract for 2 years.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3-year Tertiary qualification in ICT or related discipline
- Relevant certifications in Business Analysis
- 5+ years’ in a complex technology environment doing business analysis and system analysis
- 3+ years’ experience in Project Management Business Case development and SDLC design
- 5+ years of experience in IT Mobile computing (Mobile infrastructure development/administration)
- Experience working on API integration projects, software upgrades, architecture changes, infrastructure and implementation of new components
- Experience of working with security design principles.
- Experience in working with SQL
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience in working with APIs and Web-based applications
- Experience in mobile applications
- Knowledge of applicable legislation
- Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database, business intelligence and system design.
- Knowledge of Microservices architecture
- Knowledge of legacy and web-based systems interface with each other
- Desirable Requirements:
- ITIL Foundation
- Experience in Agriculture industry
- Experience in testing
- Knowledge of the latest Business Analysis practices
- Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevSecOps, etc.
- Basic knowledge of Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK)
KPAs:
- Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards
- Collate Requirements and create user stories with comprehensive acceptance criteria
- Ensure that procedures and controls to manage Business Analysis are followed and sufficient
- Working knowledge of APIs, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices
- Manage and maintain Wiki
- Identify business issues and data challenges of the organisation and industry
- Providing progress reports
- Reviews test plans to ensure test coverage addresses acceptance criteria
- Identify areas for improvement in internal processes
- Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules
- Client Management
- Assists in the facilitation of team and client meetings
- Conducts effective progress evaluations
